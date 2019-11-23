|
Cheryl K.
(Bebout) Huff
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 pm to 2 pm with services to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019