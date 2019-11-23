Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl K. (Bebout) Huff

Send Flowers
Cheryl K. (Bebout) Huff Obituary
Cheryl K.

(Bebout) Huff

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 pm to 2 pm with services to follow at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -