CHERYL L. CALKINS
1949 - 2020
Cheryl L. Calkins

Age 71, of East Sparta, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 21, 1949 in Canton, a daughter of the late Robert and Norma (Johnston) Williams, and was a life resident of Magnolia and East Sparta. Cheryl was a 1967 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She retired in 2017 from the Bank of Magnolia after 36 years service, where she was a teller, loan officer, and Executive Vice President and served on the Board of Directors. Cheryl and Gary and their family loved the beach and going to Myrtle Beach, Clearwater, FL and the Gulf of Mexico. But mostly Cheryl and Gary loved watching their grandchildren play Sandy Valley sports.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Gary L. Calkins, with whom she celebrated their 51st Wedding Anniversary on June 21, 2020; one daughter and one son, Stacy (fiancé Rich Betz) Tucci, and her children, Dante, Mason, and Lexi Tucci, Jason (Angela) Calkins, and one sister, Tamara Owens.

A private service for the family will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Peggy Garner officiating with social distancing and facial covering observed. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Sandy Valley Athletic Booster Club or the Michelle Morris Wilson Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

Published in The Repository on Sep. 17, 2020.
