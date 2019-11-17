|
Cheryl Lynn Wilson
(July 16, 1943 – November 15, 2019)
Cheryl has left this earthly world after battling a courageous fight with cancer and gone to her Lord in Heaven. A wonderful wife, mother and loyal friend Cheryl will be missed by many.
The Canton native is survived by her husband Burt Wilson Sr., son Brian (Lynn) Wilson, son Blain (Barbara) Wilson, daughter in-law Caroline Wilson, Grandchildren Nealie Eaton (Johnny), Randall Treon Jr. (Vicky), Shuana Widener and Matthew R. Wilson (Alicia) and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and son Burt Wilson Jr.
The Wilson family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Cheryl requested all memorial contributions to the children she loves at: St Jude Children's Hospital Honors & Memorials for Cheryl L Wilson, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148. RIP Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2019