Cheryl M. Snopel



age 69, of Clinton, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Canton, OH on November 28, 1951 to the late William and Marilyn Seese. Cheryl was loved by all who knew her. She was a strong and courageous woman who cared deeply for those she loved. Cheryl was a physical therapist for over 30 years, working at Echoing Ridge in Canal Fulton where she helped many people.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Snopel. Cheryl is survived by her sons, Nick and Chris Snopel of Clinton; brother, Bill Seese of Minerva; and nieces, Kate (Jason) Thomas and Jocelyn Seese.



A private family burial will be held, a service will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



