1/
CHERYL M. SNOPEL
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl M. Snopel

age 69, of Clinton, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Canton, OH on November 28, 1951 to the late William and Marilyn Seese. Cheryl was loved by all who knew her. She was a strong and courageous woman who cared deeply for those she loved. Cheryl was a physical therapist for over 30 years, working at Echoing Ridge in Canal Fulton where she helped many people.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stan Snopel. Cheryl is survived by her sons, Nick and Chris Snopel of Clinton; brother, Bill Seese of Minerva; and nieces, Kate (Jason) Thomas and Jocelyn Seese.

A private family burial will be held, a service will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of CHERYL M. SNOPEL. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
December 5, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of CHERYL M. SNOPEL. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Rutledge
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved