CHERYL (SOLOMON) MILLER
Cheryl Miller (Solomon)

With the heaviest hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, Cheryl Miller (Solomon). She was a graduate of Lehman High School and most recently worked as a concierge at Gervasi Vineyard, where she was known for always going above and beyond for her guests. She was the sharpest, classiest lady whose benevolence for others was evident. Mama Miller treated everyone (animals included) like gold and those who knew her can attest to this. Please continue to share your stories with us of how our mother personally impacted your lives (email below).

Cherri was the daughter of Aurel and Nancy Solomon, sister of Christine, wife of J. Mitch Miller, mother of Avery (Michael) Rossidis, Mitchell Miller, and Gibson Miller, and new grandmother to Jaxon Rossidis. Her three children are her proudest accomplishments (her words) and we continue to strive to contribute to society as she always expected. We would not be who we are today without the love, support, and drive she bestowed upon us.

A celebration in her honor will be arranged at a later date when we can all gather safely. Please email LoveForCherri@gmail.com with your name, address, and phone number if you wish to be contacted regarding this event. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paws Fur Life (paypal.me/pawsfurlife) in her honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
