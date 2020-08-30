Chester A. Porter
age 87, of Canton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 26th 2020. He was born in West Chester, Ohio to the late James and Hazel (Johnson) Porter. Chester enjoyed fishing and collecting baseball caps. He was the most generous, caring and loving father.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; son, Mike; great-great-granddaughter, Taveah; four sisters and one brother. Chester is survived by daughters, Judy (Mike) Longwell, Candy (Robin) Bond and Phyllis Porter; sons, Chester (Martha) Porter, II and Bill (Kathy) Porter; a second father to, Jeremy Porter; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy (Bill) Bush.
Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW. Funeral service and interment will be private for the family. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
