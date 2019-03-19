|
|
Chester "Ken" Gardner 1928-2019
Age 90, of North Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home, Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him. He was born June 5, 1928 in Jewett, Ohio, son of the late Ross and Audra Gardner. Ken served in the United States Navy, was a member of Carpenters Local #69, a Freemason and a Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Jean (Haldeman) and Ron Gardner. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Juanita (Kiehl) Gardner; daughters, Amy King, Jan (Jeff) Hein, and Bob (Kerry) Gardner; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley (Hebb), Jim and Ed Gardner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held at North Canton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019