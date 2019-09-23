Home

Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church
5312 Mayfield Road
CHESTER STONER GILTZ

CHESTER STONER GILTZ Obituary
Chester Stoner Giltz

age 82. Beloved husband of Carol R. (nee Reaser); dear father of Linda Giltz (Bob Heckman) of Asheville, NC, Debbie Majher (David), Libby Giltz, Daniel Elliott (Nawara) of Washington, D.C. and Timothy Elliott; cherished grandfather of Amanda and Jackson Majher, Charlie Giltz, and Bennett and Becker Spear; fond brother of Harry Giltz (Sandy), Dan Giltz (Cecil) and Francey Wells (Randy); loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Contributions suggested to Caring Hearts of Notre Dame College, 4545 College Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121. Funeral Service Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield

Road. Interment private.

The family will receive friends at the SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST (BETWEEN RICHMOND AND BRAINARD) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, FROM 2 TO 4 P.M. Order flowers and sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com

Schulte & Mahon Murphy, (440) 442-0000
Published in The Repository on Sept. 23, 2019
