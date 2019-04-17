|
Chris D. Powell
69, of Zoar, passed away April 12, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine of 43 years. He was an Eagle Scout (1964). 1967 graduate of Minerva High School. B.S.M.E. and M.S.M.E University of Cincinnati. Founder and President of Structural Technology Corporation. Contributing Editor for Sound & Vibration Magazine. He had a witty sense of humor. His brilliant analytical mind could solve engineering problems when others could not.
Following cremation, there will be no formal services per Chris's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, OH 44656. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019