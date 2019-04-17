Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
CHRIS POWELL
CHRIS D. POWELL


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHRIS D. POWELL Obituary
Chris D. Powell

69, of Zoar, passed away April 12, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine of 43 years. He was an Eagle Scout (1964). 1967 graduate of Minerva High School. B.S.M.E. and M.S.M.E University of Cincinnati. Founder and President of Structural Technology Corporation. Contributing Editor for Sound & Vibration Magazine. He had a witty sense of humor. His brilliant analytical mind could solve engineering problems when others could not.

Following cremation, there will be no formal services per Chris's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Tuscazoar Foundation, P.O. Box 308, Zoarville, OH 44656. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
