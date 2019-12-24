|
Christina "Tina" B. Gregory
age 90 of Perry Twp. passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born to the late William and Pearl Gouge in Valley, North Carolina on June 09, 1929. She was a 1948 graduate of Lincoln High School. She married James G. Gregory on September 10, 1949 and they shared over 70 years together.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made in her memory to a charity in support of Alzheimer's research. The family would like to thank John and Dr. Betsy Baum and family, the Bethany Nursing Home staff and Crossroads Hospice for Tina's exceptional care. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019