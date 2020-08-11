1/1
Christina M. Saracina
Christina "Tiny" M. Saracina

Together Again

Age 94 of Canton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Rocco and Josephine Gennett. Christina was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln High School, and a life member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. She was employed by Perry Township, and after was the office/computer supervisor for John Cleminshaw Appraisals for 19 years. Christina was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, was a very adventurous traveler throughout her life, and loved to dance.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Saracina, Sr.; brothers, Robert and Carl Gennett; granddaughter, Natalie Bailey; and one great-grandson, Nick Bailey. Christina is survived by her children, four sons, Michael (Susan) Saracina, Jr., Potito (Helen) Saracina, Anthony (Becky) Saracina, and Frank (Julie) Saracina; three daughters, Renee (Paul) Bailey, Carla (Rocky) Simler, and Melanie (Keith) Heist; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; as well as her first great-great-grandchild due this November.

Family and friends will be received at St. Joan of Arc Parish on Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made, in Christina's name, to St. Joan of Arc Building Fund or Wishes Can Happen (1170 S. Main St,. North Canton 44720).

She was our North, our South, our East, and West

Our noon, our midnight, our talk, our song

We thought life would last forever,

But our Lord has called her home...

- A slight reworking of W H Auden's "Twelve Songs"

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Mrs. Saracina was like a mother to me and I’ll always remember this beautiful lady! Deepest sympathies to her large and beautiful family! She left a beautiful legacy!
Mary Cranor
Friend
August 10, 2020
You were so loved by family and friends. You will be so missed! I loved you more than you ever knew. Look up Tommy!
Mary Cranor
Mary Cranor
Friend
August 10, 2020
Aunt Tiny was a wonderful, caring woman, who made the day seem brighter. I will miss our talks, our lunches, and over 70 years of memories- she will be sorely missed- may God bless my cousins at this sad time- live you, Leona
Leona Hoover
Family
