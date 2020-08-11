Christina "Tiny" M. SaracinaTogether AgainAge 94 of Canton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Rocco and Josephine Gennett. Christina was a 1944 graduate of Lincoln High School, and a life member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. She was employed by Perry Township, and after was the office/computer supervisor for John Cleminshaw Appraisals for 19 years. Christina was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, was a very adventurous traveler throughout her life, and loved to dance.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Saracina, Sr.; brothers, Robert and Carl Gennett; granddaughter, Natalie Bailey; and one great-grandson, Nick Bailey. Christina is survived by her children, four sons, Michael (Susan) Saracina, Jr., Potito (Helen) Saracina, Anthony (Becky) Saracina, and Frank (Julie) Saracina; three daughters, Renee (Paul) Bailey, Carla (Rocky) Simler, and Melanie (Keith) Heist; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; as well as her first great-great-grandchild due this November.Family and friends will be received at St. Joan of Arc Parish on Wednesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made, in Christina's name, to St. Joan of Arc Building Fund or Wishes Can Happen (1170 S. Main St,. North Canton 44720).She was our North, our South, our East, and WestOur noon, our midnight, our talk, our songWe thought life would last forever,But our Lord has called her home...- A slight reworking of W H Auden's "Twelve Songs"Rossi (330)492-5830