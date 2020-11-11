Christina R. WilsonAge 56, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born December 4, 1963 in Canton, a daughter of Donna (Nutter) Decker and the late Kenneth Decker, and had been a Magnolia resident 17 years. Christi was a 1982 graduate of Jackson High School.Surviving besides her mother is her husband, Greg Wilson, with whom she celebrated their 35th Wedding Anniversary on April 6th; two sons, Cody and Jake; two grandchildren, Gunner and Sawyer; and her brother, Jeff Decker.A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Jackson with Pastor Rory Wineka officiating. Friends may call Friday one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christi's name may be made to The Cleveland Clinic, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193. Make a notation: In Memory of Christina Wilson Direct to M71. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425