Or Copy this URL to Share

Christina R.



Wilson



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Jackson. Friends may call Friday one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Christi's memory may be made to The Cleveland Clinic, PO Box 9315517, Cleveland, OH 44193. Make a notation: In memory of Christina Wilson Direct to M71.



Gordon (330) 866-9425



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store