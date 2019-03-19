Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Christine "Chris" Billow

Christine "Chris" Billow Obituary
Christine "Chris" Billow

Age 56,died Sunday after a brief illness. Born in Ann Arbor, Mich., she had lived in Canton most of her life, was employed by The Workshops Inc. for 30+ years and had participated in the Special Olympics. Survived by her sisters, Elizabeth (Fred) Ullrich and Maria (Karl) Heege; brother, Charles W. Billow, III; nieces, Adele (David) and Carolina; several great-nieces and great-nephews and dearest friend, Esha. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles Jr. and Anita Billow.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 6 p.m. with Reverend Gary Smith officiating. Private burial will be in Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle, Pa. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Special Olympics, 2950 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
