CHRISTINE DAVIDSON PIROLOZZI
1951 - 2020
Christine Davidson Pirolozzi

loving mother of two daughters, passed away on May 2, 2020, at age 68. Chris was born on December 27, 1951 in Huntington, West Virginia to Joe and Ivy Davidson. She graduated from Glenwood High School. She married Philip Thomas Pirolozzi and together they raised two daughters, Shannon Marie Pirolozzi and Renee Elizabeth Pirolozzi until his death in 2003. Chris was a true mother hen who raised her daughters with an abundance of love, courage, grace and humor. Her true calling. A kind and generous soul Chris found great joy in the little pleasures of life, like Bingo and game shows.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Pirolozzi; her father, Joseph Davidson; mother, Ivy Davdison; and sister, Mary Dietz. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon and Renee; her sister, Annie and husband, David Primo; brothers, Joe and wife Wendy Davidson and Bob and wife Maria Davidson; brother-in-law, Roy Dietz; and her loving companion, William Draiss; and their dog, Tipper. Also, many extended family and friends. May God's mercy grant her eternal rest and peace. Her beautiful soul will never be forgotten.

Due to current health restrictions a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to Shannon's caregiver agency, Family Life Home and Health Care Services LLC, C/O Angela Moody, 2411 Myrtle Ave., Canton, OH 44709 or at familylifellc.org Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
May her memory be a blessing.
Marianne family
Family
