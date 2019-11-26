Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Germak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Germak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Germak Obituary
Christine Germak

age 59 of Plain Township, passed into eternal life on November 24, 2019. Christine was born to Joseph and Marcella Roos, in Pittsburgh, PA. She lived in Springdale PA, graduating from Springdale High School. She graduated University of Dayton in 1982 majoring in Education K-8. Christine worked for Canton Montessori and Portage Montessori schools in various teaching and aide positions before raising her children full time. Christine was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Parish and served at various ministries.

Christine is predeceased by her parents. Christine leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Deacon Christopher Germak, and her children, Sarah (Michael) Donaworth of Montgomery, Ohio, Stephen (Marci) Germak of Twinsburg, Daniel (Katie) Germak of Sellersburg, IN, and Thomas Germak of Cleveland. Christine was a wonderful 'Grammie' to Elliott, Emily, Adele and David.

Friends may call Friday, November 29 between 5-7 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Saturday November 30 at 10 a.m., Fr Leo Wehrlin Celebrant. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Pancan.org or Matthew 8:20 Food and Clothing Ministry c/o Little Flower Catholic Church.

Please visit www.lamiellfuneralhome.com for more information.

Lamiell, (330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -