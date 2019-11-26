|
Christine Germak
age 59 of Plain Township, passed into eternal life on November 24, 2019. Christine was born to Joseph and Marcella Roos, in Pittsburgh, PA. She lived in Springdale PA, graduating from Springdale High School. She graduated University of Dayton in 1982 majoring in Education K-8. Christine worked for Canton Montessori and Portage Montessori schools in various teaching and aide positions before raising her children full time. Christine was an active member of Little Flower Catholic Parish and served at various ministries.
Christine is predeceased by her parents. Christine leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Deacon Christopher Germak, and her children, Sarah (Michael) Donaworth of Montgomery, Ohio, Stephen (Marci) Germak of Twinsburg, Daniel (Katie) Germak of Sellersburg, IN, and Thomas Germak of Cleveland. Christine was a wonderful 'Grammie' to Elliott, Emily, Adele and David.
Friends may call Friday, November 29 between 5-7 p.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Saturday November 30 at 10 a.m., Fr Leo Wehrlin Celebrant. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Pancan.org or Matthew 8:20 Food and Clothing Ministry c/o Little Flower Catholic Church.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019