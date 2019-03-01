Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Age 56, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Altercare of Hartville after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born April 12, 1962 in Canton, Ohio. Christine was a 1980 graduate of Louisville High School and attended Akron University. She was a member of the Canton First Friends Church.

Christine is survived by her mother and step-father, Martha and John Galentine, Jr; two sisters, Debbie (Glenn) Johanson, Sharon (Rich) Reed; two brothers, Mark (Denize) Ickes and Scott (Mindy) Ickes and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gurganus; father, Michael Ickes; grandparents, Karl and Mary Schondel and Russell and Mabel Ickes. Christine's family would like to thank her special friend, Ruth Parsons.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Christine will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
