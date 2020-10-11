Christine "Chrissy" Maggiore
56, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was born in Canton on April 1, 1964 to the late Michael and Patricia Maggiore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Philip. Chrissy had attended Timken High School and was principally employed at Arrowhead County Club. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with her husband along with many friends from the club.
Chrissy is survived by her husband, Ed Glass, siblings, Flossie, Michele (Scott), Victor (Jill), Vicki, Stephen (Anita) and Rocco, step-son, Jason, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In following her wishes, Chrissy will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Services entrusted to Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. For those wishing to send condolences, please visit www.karlofh.com