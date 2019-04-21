The Repository Obituaries
|
CHRISTINE MARIE MOORE

CHRISTINE MARIE MOORE Obituary
Christine Marie Moore

of Massillon, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2019 at the age of 57. Chris was a shining light who brought fun and joy to the world. Her spirit will live on through those who loved her.

Private services have been held for the family. A Celebration of Life is planned for May 4th at the Sippo Exploration Gateway. Event details and the full obituary can be viewed and condolences shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
