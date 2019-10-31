Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
CHRISTINE S. KESTER

CHRISTINE S. KESTER Obituary
Christine S. Kester

Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences Friday morning prior to the start of services, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. At Christine's request, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The family also extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Brewster Parke Senior Living Community and to Mercy Hospice for the gentle, professional care and ministry Christine received.

www.atkinsonfeucht.com



330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
