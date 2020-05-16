Christopher A. Cooper
4/16/1975 - 5/16/2009
11 Years
It doesn't seem possible
Your heart can be empty because you cannot see him, or you can be full of the Love that you shared, you can turn your back
on tomorrow and live
yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow
because of yesterday.
With love,
Dad, Mom, David,
Jeff & Heather
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2020.