Christopher A. Cooper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher A. Cooper

4/16/1975 - 5/16/2009

11 Years

It doesn't seem possible



Your heart can be empty because you cannot see him, or you can be full of the Love that you shared, you can turn your back

on tomorrow and live

yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow

because of yesterday.



With love,

Dad, Mom, David,

Jeff & Heather

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved