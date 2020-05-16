Christopher A. Cooper



4/16/1975 - 5/16/2009



11 Years



It doesn't seem possible







Your heart can be empty because you cannot see him, or you can be full of the Love that you shared, you can turn your back



on tomorrow and live



yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow



because of yesterday.







With love,



Dad, Mom, David,



Jeff & Heather



