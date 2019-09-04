|
Christopher A. Strain
Age 95 of Canton, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 at Rose Lane Health Care. He was born June 29, 1924 in Canton, the son of the late Christopher A. and Marie (Erbland) Strain. Christopher retired from Stark Pattern and was a member of St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Canton, where he volunteered as an usher and also volunteered in the Food Pantry. Upon moving he joined St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in North Canton. He was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council 4533. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling, especially to warm destinations. He treasured his time with family and friends. Christopher served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps, 38th Bomb Group, where he received a Purple Heart and eight Bronze Stars amongst other honors.
In addition to his parents, Christopher was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; his second wife, Patricia; sons, Philip and Chris Strain; granddaughter, Samantha Kilgore. He is survived by his children, Susan Woods, Jim Strain, Paula Kilgore, Neal (Susan) Kelley, Robert Strain, Mark (Ann) Kelley, Nancy (Larry) Boes, Laurie (Chris) Vogt; grandchildren, Chris (Michelle Martin) Woods, Robert Woods, Eric (Jen) Kilgore, Angelique (Nate) Bucher, James (Shalane) Bishop, Philip Strain, Michael (Katie) Kelley, Matthew (Kailey) Kelley, Katie (Jarrod) Wendorf, Dan Vogt, Sarah Boes and Adam Boes; numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home with Deacon David Conversino officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christopher's memory to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019