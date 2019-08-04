|
|
Christopher D. Draime
40 of Massillon, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Canton on June 16, 1979, graduated from Washington High School in 1997, and lived his whole life in Massillon. Chris was a unique visionary, and an inspiration to the field of poetry. Known by his friends as Vertigo Xi'an Xavier, he founded Poet's Haven, an online forum for creative works. He wrote poetry and short stories, published The Poet's Haven Digest and The Poet's Haven Author Series, a collection of creative works from various writers and artists worldwide. He was very active in the poetry scene, tirelessly promoting his fellow artists in every way he could. He was the "Slamministrator" with Lake Effect Poetry in Poetry Slam Competitions throughout Ohio and surrounding states. He was a connoisseur of the unique and enjoyed collecting graphic novels, rare action figures and memorabilia. He was employed at XPO Logistics as a self-proclaimed "Professional Tetris Player", or in official terms, a forklift operator.
He is survived by his father, David R. (Lori Pajack) Draime; three sisters, Andrea (Benjamin) Strubbe, Amanda (Joseph) Sabatino and Chelsea (Curt Baraga) Draime; two nieces and nephew, Italina, Phoebe, and Tristan Sabatino, and non-biological nephew and niece, Brandon and Isabella; Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara L. (Vogel) Draime.
Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd NE Massillon with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Arts in Stark, Stark County Humane Society and The Juvenile Diabetic Foundation. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019