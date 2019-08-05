Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Christopher D. Draime Obituary
Christopher D. Draime

Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd NE Massillon with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Arts in Stark, Stark County Humane Society and The Juvenile Diabetic Foundation. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
