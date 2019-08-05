|
Christopher D. Draime
Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd NE Massillon with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Arts in Stark, Stark County Humane Society and The Juvenile Diabetic Foundation. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019