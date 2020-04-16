|
|
Christopher E. "Kip" Higgins
46, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. Born Oct. 28, 1973, Kip was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Linda Higgins. Survivors include his siblings, Annette Higgins, Brian (Mindy) Higgins-Norris, twin sister, Christina "Tia" (Todd) Di Michele, Kelly Higgins; nieces and nephews, Tony, Tristin, Kierstin, Mackenzie, Jaydin, Brianna, Cassie, Marissa, Olivia, Bella, Kami, Kaelynn, Kiera; two great-nieces, Emma and CC; his dogs, Daisy, Bishop and Billy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kip was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Due to the national health crisis there will be no services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life in the near future. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send your condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020