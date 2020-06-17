CHRISTOPHER G. BONNET
1994 - 2020
Christopher G. Bonnet

1994-2020

On Tuesday June 9, 2020, Christopher G. Bonnet passed away unexpectedly at his home in Steubenville, Ohio.

He was the loving son of Sherry Bonnet of Canton, Ohio, and the late Cristian Bonnet. Brother of Chelsea (Bonnet) and Kevin Mckenzie and half sister of Leslie Powell. He was the grandson of the late George and Marjorie Geisler and Hugo and Mary Bonnet. Nephew of George J. Geisler of Pittsburgh. Christopher was a student at Stark State Community College. He was employed as an assistant manager for a local restaurant. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys despite being born in Pittsburgh. He will be dearly missed by his family.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Send condolences online at:

www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com

Everhart-Bove Funeral Serices, Inc., 740-264-5252

Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Everhart-Bove Funeral Service Inc
110 W Main St
Richmond, OH 43944
(740) 765-5252
