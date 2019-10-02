|
Christopher J. Bentivegna (Chris)
53, of Canton passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Chris served in the U.S. Navy and has been ill for many years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Rich. Chris is survived by his wife, Shawn; father, Terrence Bentivegna; brothers, Michael and Richard Bentivegna; sister, Teresa (Bentivegna) Larkin; step-daughters, Tia Headley and Sarah Feldpusch; step-sons, Alan Feldpusch and Josh Bentivegna and Caylee Tolley (Papa's Angel) and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Rolling Hills Village, 721 27th St. NW. Massillon, OH, 44647 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
