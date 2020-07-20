Christopher J. Casper
age 63, of Canton, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1957 in Canton to Lorene (Fisher) Casper of Malvern and the late Joseph Casper. He had been a computer operator for Haines and Company in North Canton. He is a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Canton. He graduated from St. Edward's Catholic High School near Malvern and is a US Army veteran.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane (Kompara) Casper whom he married May 13, 1989, sister, Mary Beth Caspter of Wilmington, NC, brother, Randy Casper of Malvern.
Following cremation, a Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 am at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
