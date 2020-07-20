1/
Christopher J. Casper
1957 - 2020
Christopher J. Casper

age 63, of Canton, died Friday, July 17, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1957 in Canton to Lorene (Fisher) Casper of Malvern and the late Joseph Casper. He had been a computer operator for Haines and Company in North Canton. He is a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Canton. He graduated from St. Edward's Catholic High School near Malvern and is a US Army veteran.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane (Kompara) Casper whom he married May 13, 1989, sister, Mary Beth Caspter of Wilmington, NC, brother, Randy Casper of Malvern.

Following cremation, a Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 am at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 19, 2020
Sympathy and prayers, I'm sorry to hear of his passing. He was a kind person. May he rest in peace.
Susan Kraft-Wise
Friend
July 19, 2020
What a kind sweet gentleman he was.
Maria Marinucci
July 19, 2020
Casper family my prayers are with you all.
Gloria Cress
July 19, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of my cousins passing. Sympathy to my aunt Lorene, cousins Mary Beth, and Randy, and Chris's wife Diane. I always enjoyed talking to Chris. He was always up for a good laugh. He made me smile many times when I was down in the dumps.
Judith Shupe
Family
