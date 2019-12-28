Home

Christopher J. Kenney

Christopher J. Kenney Obituary
Christopher J. Kenney

A celebration of Chris's life will take place on Sunday December 29 at 3:00 PM at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum with celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christopher J. Kenney Memorial Bus Scholarship Fund at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, which through a grant program will fulfill Chris's dream of providing transportation funds for schools who cannot afford a field trip because of the high cost of busing.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019
