Christopher J. Kenney
A celebration of Chris's life will take place on Sunday December 29 at 3:00 PM at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum with celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christopher J. Kenney Memorial Bus Scholarship Fund at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, which through a grant program will fulfill Chris's dream of providing transportation funds for schools who cannot afford a field trip because of the high cost of busing.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019