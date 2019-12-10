Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
CHRISTOPHER J. PACHUTA


1957 - 2019
CHRISTOPHER J. PACHUTA Obituary
Christopher J. Pachuta

Age 62 of Canton, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 following complications of an extended illness. He was born August 18, 1957 in Canton, the son of the late Andrew and Evelyn (Kozar) Pachuta. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John.

Chris is survived by sisters, Carol and Susan Pachuta; brothers: Andrew (Shalla) Pachuta, David (Lori) Pachuta, Gary Pachuta, Matthew (Jodi) Pachuta; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Williams Funeral Home with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna officiating. There will be no calling hours. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
