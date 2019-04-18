Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
CHRISTOPHER RUFFIER
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Service
Following Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
AIRMAN CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH RUFFIER


1992 - 2019
Airman Christopher Joseph Ruffier

age 26, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on April 5, 2019. Christopher was born on September 29, 1992 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Carl and Patricia Ruffier. He graduated from Glenoak High School in Canton and was an Aviation Ordinance Airman in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed comics, video games, working out, movies, road trips and hanging out with friends.

He is survived by his grandmother, Mary Ann Locklear; parents, Carl and Patricia Ruffier; sister, Andrea Ruffier; and best friends: Brandon Ricketson, Brook Samblanet, Chase Carpenter, and De'Vante Henry.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Services will follow immediately after. Condolences may be made at:

www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
