Christopher L. Herron
49, of Massillon passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his father, Ron and Betty (Barron) Herron of Dellroy, Ohio; mother, Rose (Halasinski) Herron of Massillon; son, Taylor King; brother, Kelly (Holly) Herron of Massillon; niece, Kersi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Along with being a hard worker, Chris was always willing to help someone and was a very good - hearted guy. He formerly owned and managed Pizza Plus Restaurant in Canton and later became a Chef working for Walsh University. He was very dedicated to his work. He worked many long hours and was always proud of successfully catering many important banquets and weddings.
A private memorial service will be held at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. A celebration of Christopher's life is planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Christopher's name to either: Stark County Humane Society, Fisher House Foundation for (Veteran's Families) or Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.
