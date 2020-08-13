Christopher L. Smithage 55, of East Sparta, OH passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born January 4, 1965 in Canton to Louis H. Smith and Penelope (Wolfe). Christopher was a 1983 graduate of Louisville High School and retired from the Iron Workers Local #550 after 32 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.He is survived by his fiancé, Theresa K. Holbert; three children: Grant, Lilly and Ruby Smith; his mother, Penelope Smith; his father, Louie Smith.Friends and family will be received Friday August 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing and face coverings will be required. A private family funeral will be Saturday. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Sanders330-488-0222