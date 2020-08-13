1/
CHRISTOPHER L. SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher L. Smith

age 55, of East Sparta, OH passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born January 4, 1965 in Canton to Louis H. Smith and Penelope (Wolfe). Christopher was a 1983 graduate of Louisville High School and retired from the Iron Workers Local #550 after 32 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his fiancé, Theresa K. Holbert; three children: Grant, Lilly and Ruby Smith; his mother, Penelope Smith; his father, Louie Smith.

Friends and family will be received Friday August 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where social distancing and face coverings will be required. A private family funeral will be Saturday. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved