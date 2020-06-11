Christopher M. Hummel
52, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born March 2, 1968 in Canton, Ohio.
Christopher is preceded in death by his father, David Hummel Sr; nephews, David Hummel and Zachary Metcalf. Christopher is survived by his mother, Lucretia (Roger) Kleptach; brother, David Hummel Jr.; sisters, Stacie Smith and Michelle Kittle and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
52, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born March 2, 1968 in Canton, Ohio.
Christopher is preceded in death by his father, David Hummel Sr; nephews, David Hummel and Zachary Metcalf. Christopher is survived by his mother, Lucretia (Roger) Kleptach; brother, David Hummel Jr.; sisters, Stacie Smith and Michelle Kittle and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.