Christopher M. Hummel
In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.