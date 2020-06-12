Christopher M. Hummel
Christopher M. Hummel

In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
