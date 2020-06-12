Or Copy this URL to Share

In honoring Christopher's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm with social distancing guidelines being followed.



Reed, 330-477-6721

