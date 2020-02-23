Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map

Christopher N. "Cid" Barrett

Christopher N. "Cid" Barrett Obituary
Christopher "Cid", N. Barrett

age 45, passed away Wednesday. He was a resident of Canton and worked at Atlas Packaging. Survived by his daughter, Katelyn Barrett, parents, grandmother, Patricia Ploch, sisters, Julie Gardner and Angela Haddock and brother, David (Dawn) Barrett.

Chris was passionate about two things, his daughter and working hard. He loved to laugh and would light up a room with his smile. He loved his metal music and his "Saturday morning" cartoons. He always was there to help anyone with just about any kind of work, usually cars. He was the dad who slow danced with his 16 year old daughter in his new apartment just because. He will be dearly missed by many.

Visiting hours for friends and family Monday 24th from 5-7 p.m. at Lamiell Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
