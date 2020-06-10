Christopher P. Heppner



39, of New Lexington and originally Louisville passed away at his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Chris will be remembered for many special qualities and talents. We loved his peaceful, quiet spirit and warm heart. Chris was always thoughtful of others, working hard, and striving to put his family first. Spending time outdoors and being with his dog, Cooper, were special to Chris.



Over the past couple of months, Chris spent precious time and made lasting memories with his parents, Cindy (Brian "Cotton") Adams and Joseph (Jackie Eubanks) Heppner. Chris always cherished Cindy as his unwavering and supportive mom, considered Joseph as his "Treasured Pops," referred to Cotton as "Cballs" and "his friend," and to Jackie as his "Second Mom." Although Chris sought help in different ways and in the ways that he knew best, his struggle with the pain of mental health was too much. Please encourage those who need help to seek it. Even though it can be scary to take that step, know that you are not alone. Use your energy wisely. Recognize even small moments of joy. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255).



In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Amanda; daughter, Daylin; brother, Michael (Connie) Heppner; grandmother, Ellen Albright; parents-in-law, Jerry (Patti) Hayes and Lisa (Mark) Clark; brothers-in-law, Shane (Julie) Hayes, Adam (Sheena) Hayes, and Adam Hatem; special cousin/friend, Seth Felter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Alberta Heppner; sister, Cassey Barker; and his special dog, Buddy.



A memorial service will be held at East Canton Church of God, 201 E Nassau St, East Canton, OH 44730, Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m.



