Christopher T. Beavers
passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 51 surrounded by his loving family. Chris was born July 25th, 1969 in Canton, Ohio to Kay Foster (Martin) and Randall Beavers.
Chris is preceded in death by his father Randall Beavers and his best friend and loyal companion Max (dog). He is survived by his mother Kay Foster (Martin), his son Lakota Beavers, his loving girlfriend Chris Shaffer and many close friends. He is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and the mother of his son Stephanie Betz to whom he was married for 19 years.
Chris attended Jackson High School where he graduated in 1987. Chris was a devoted father and hard worker. When he wasn't working as an independent contractor, he enjoyed outdoor activities like going fishing with his son or his friends, kayaking, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle through the countryside. He was always a loving and supporting father to his son whom he is very proud of for the hard work he has put in to graduate from pharmacy school in 2021. Chris left all of us too soon. He was a great man and a great friend, and his company will be dearly missed by his family and all the many great friends on whose lives he made a positive and lasting impact.
