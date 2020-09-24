Christopher Vincent Neal, Jr.
age 23, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., September 19, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1997 in Canton, and had been a life resident of this area. Christopher was a 2015 graduate of Glenoak High School and had been employed as a construction worker. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, and loved to talk football with his brother, J.D.
Christopher was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gabriel, and his grandmother, Mary Rohrer. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Billie Jo (Rohrer) and Jeff Spitaleri, his father, Christopher V. Neal, Sr., three sisters and one brother, Faith Neal, Grace Neal, Jessica Spitaleri, and J. D. Spitaleri; grandparents, William Rohrer, and Willard and Bertha Neal; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held Friday at 12 Noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd Stanfill officiating. Friends may call Friday one hour before the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and social distancing and facial covering is required. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
