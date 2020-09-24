1/1
Christopher Vincent Neal Jr.
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Vincent Neal, Jr.

age 23, of East Sparta, passed away Sat., September 19, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1997 in Canton, and had been a life resident of this area. Christopher was a 2015 graduate of Glenoak High School and had been employed as a construction worker. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, and loved to talk football with his brother, J.D.

Christopher was preceded in death by an infant brother, Gabriel, and his grandmother, Mary Rohrer. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Billie Jo (Rohrer) and Jeff Spitaleri, his father, Christopher V. Neal, Sr., three sisters and one brother, Faith Neal, Grace Neal, Jessica Spitaleri, and J. D. Spitaleri; grandparents, William Rohrer, and Willard and Bertha Neal; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held Friday at 12 Noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd Stanfill officiating. Friends may call Friday one hour before the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and social distancing and facial covering is required. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
12:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved