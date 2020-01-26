Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Ave. N.W.
Massillon, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Real Hope Church
7641 Wales Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Real Hope Church
7641 Wales Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
Cindy L. Downing


1968 - 2020
Cindy L. Downing Obituary
Cindy L. Downing

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Pastor Jamie Walters will officiate. There will be visitation at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Hope Church Outreach Ministries. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger. com.

Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
