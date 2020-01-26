|
|
|
Cindy L. Downing
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Real Hope Church, 7641 Wales Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Pastor Jamie Walters will officiate. There will be visitation at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Hope Church Outreach Ministries. For additional information or to leave condolences go to www.heitger. com.
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020