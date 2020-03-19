Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
Cindy L. Griffith

Cindy L. Griffith Obituary
Cindy L. Griffith

passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Friday March 13, 2020 in the company of her loving family. She will be remembered for her humor and willingness to help those in need, especially through her work at the Make A Way in Massillon. She is survived by her six children Daisy, Lisa, Ed, Steve, Peggy, Bob and her dear friend Shirley Jacobs.

There will be a private ceremony at the Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020
