Cindy Lou
(Butler) Lortz
Cindy Lou (Butler) Lortz age 62, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 while surrounded by family following a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer.
The family will receive friends October 29, 2020 from 1-2 p.m., at Faith Family Church Chapel, 8200 Freedom Avenue N.W., North Canton, OH 44720, with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow. Condolences can be shared and the full obituary viewed online at:
