1/
CINDY LOU BUTLER LORTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CINDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Lou

(Butler) Lortz

Cindy Lou (Butler) Lortz age 62, of East Canton, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 while surrounded by family following a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer.

The family will receive friends October 29, 2020 from 1-2 p.m., at Faith Family Church Chapel, 8200 Freedom Avenue N.W., North Canton, OH 44720, with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow. Condolences can be shared and the full obituary viewed online at:

www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330.875.5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Faith Family Church Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved