Cindy Hoopes
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Minerva First Christian Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minerva First Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Minerva First Christian Church
Age 63, of Minerva, was called home to be with Jesus her Lord, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. We thank Him for His faithfulness to Cindy and her family always. Cindy was born July 5, 1955 in Salem Ohio to Patricia (Nunamaker) Beadnell and the late Robert Beadnell, Sr. She was a homemaker and had also worked as a bookkeeper with her husband's accounting practice in Minerva. She is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church and a 1973 graduate of Minerva High School.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kenny W. Hoopes, whom she married August 13, 1977; her loving daughter, Lucinda M. Hoopes and fiancé, Robert of Minerva; brother, Robert Beadnell, Jr. and fiancé, Julie of Canton; and sister, Lorna (Ronald) Waugh of Winona.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy's honor, to Minerva Community Meals (204 Edgewood Dr., Minerva OH 44657) or Minerva Salvation Army (PO Box 74, Minerva, OH 44657).

Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
