Cindy Lou
Hoopes
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy's honor, to Minerva Community Meals (204 Edgewood Dr., Minerva OH 44657) or Minerva Salvation Army (PO Box 74, Minerva, OH 44657).
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
