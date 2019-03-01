Home

Cindy Lou Hoopes

Cindy Lou Hoopes Obituary
Cindy Lou

Hoopes

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Minerva First Christian Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy's honor, to Minerva Community Meals (204 Edgewood Dr., Minerva OH 44657) or Minerva Salvation Army (PO Box 74, Minerva, OH 44657).

Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2019
