|
|
Cindy McDowell Lazor
Cindy McDowell Lazor's life was marked by uncommon, remarkable resiliency. Dignity and grace defined her life, both personally and how she treated others. One could wax eloquently about the countless achievements of this revered and honorable woman. A woman whose genuine humility showed no indication of the awards she received across multiple genres of influence. However, it must be stated that her most proud achievement was passing along her character traits to her two children, Kimberly and Michael. Resilient grace became the endearing quality that drew people to her and radiated out of her being. Her personal life was defined by forgiveness and a strong, enduring Christian faith. Simply stated, Cindy was unique: a hard worker, and a gentle force with which to be reckoned.
She came into the world the child of Wilmetta ("Billie") and Milo ("Mac") McDowell in Findlay, Ohio, on July 11, 1944. Cindy is pre-deceased by her parents. She leaves behind her children, Kimberly Lazor, and J. Michael Lazor, III, who "rise up and call her blessed" and will love her forever. Her wider family, community of friends and church family will miss her terribly. Cindy went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 7, 2019, after enduring 3 years of progressive Lewy Body Dementia complicated by a major brain bleed.
She enjoyed an idyllic upbringing alongside many cousins and family members she loved. As a young child she loved tap dancing. Dubbed "Cindy Mac" by high school friends, she enjoyed dance parties with the "Fabulous 15" and "Al's Gals" at Findlay High School. Cindy graduated with a Bachelors in Education from Findlay College, where she joined a sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, and was May Queen. She spent summers throughout at Port Clinton on Lake Erie where she did tricks on waterskis for miles. Cindy McDowell began teaching 4th grade in Columbus, where she met and married John Lazor, Jr. in 1970. They quickly had two children, Kimberly and Michael, only 11 months apart. They lived in Columbus, and Fairlawn, but settled in North Canton, where she remained. She loved her hard-working career as a homemaker!
Family was her priority. They thought of her as the best Mom who ever lived, and a homemaker extraordinaire. Her children and their friends will always remember her as the Mom who made them feel comfortable, relaxed, loved and most of all welcome in her home at any time. As the years went on, her children's friends couldn't wait for Cindy to arrive at their wedding receptions because she would get the dance party started!
Countless organizations benefited from her outgoing, generous, and hardworking drive. Among those were: the Junior League of Canton, N. Canton City Schools, PTA, N. Canton Jr. Women's Club, she created an Adopt-a-Grandparent program for her CCD students she taught, created St. Pauls Catholic Church Women's Guild, volunteered with The Hoover Historical Center, The United Way, and the Arts where she was active on the board of the Canton Ballet, Canton Museum of Art Museum Guild, and Canton Symphony League, via the Courts she was a volunteer Child Guardian Ad Litem. Her compassion was contagious. She believed giving back to her community was thanking God for His many blessings, and maintained a grateful attitude throughout her lifetime.
She leveraged her volunteerism to acquire a job with the Stark Community Foundation. Eventually becoming Vice President, she found diamond in the rough organizations and connected the least of these with grants and others who were equipped to help make them strong. Cindy created initiatives like the Summertime Kids Program, brought in renowned community organizers to help train neighborhood organizations, and invited local women to create, form and invest in a Women's Fund.
Cindy enjoyed her local North Canton community looking forward to seasonal parades, the North Canton Little Art Gallery and Library, the YMCA, and walking on the Hoover Park trails. Cindy loved doing anything with her friends. They volunteered, lunched, took their families on vacation, and cheered on their children at Hoover High School swim meets. Cindy's friends say she was the "kind of friend who paid attention to details in relationships, caring enough to to do everything well and put her whole heart and time into the things she did." Her personal faith grew over the past 25 years through participation in Bible Study and worship at The Chapel in North Canton. Though she always clung to Bible verses and prayer in difficult times, this served to encourage her during the last 3 years of her life. It was a blessing to witness her read out loud or recite memorized verses to exhort herself in the faith! The family wishes to thank all who stood by her side. There are countless people who thoughtfully cared for Cindy and the family during the past 3 years. Please know they will never forget you. Her insight into the community will be missed. Her impact will last into the future via a fund in her memory. Help her unique point of view and positive impact continue in our community by contributing to the "Cindy McDowell Lazor Charitable Fund." In lieu of flowers, gifts can be mailed to The Stark Community Foundation, 400 Market Ave. N., #200, Canton, OH 44702.
Cindy's Homegoing Service will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 12 noon, with calling hours from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at The Chapel in North Canton, 715 Whittier Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Her body will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Findlay, Ohio, on Feb. 19, at 1:00 p.m.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019