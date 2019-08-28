The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon
Clacy Dean Basham


1945 - 2019
Clacy Dean Basham Obituary
Clacy Dean Basham

Age 74, of Navarre went home to be with the LORD on August 27, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1945; a son to the late Clacy and Una Basham. Clacy was a US Air Force Veteran, retired from Republic Steel, and a member of Good News United Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Carlos Basham and sister, Irene Cox. Clacy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne Basham; specials nieces, Karen Bradshaw and Kathy Cox; many more nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Donna Wohr.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Paquelet Funeral Home of Massillon, with Elder James Watts. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service also in the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
