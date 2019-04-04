Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARA MUTIGLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARA A. MUTIGLI


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CLARA A. MUTIGLI Obituary
Clara A. Mutigli

Age 88, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Malvern, OH, a daughter of the late Howard and Myrtle (Tomlinson) Swinehart, and had been a Waynesburg resident most of her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Malvern High School. Clara and her husband Dean, and Jack and Joann Lewton owned and operated Dellroy Pizza Shop for a number of years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dean Mutigli, on March 12, 2014.

She is survived by one daughter and three sons: Susan (Jim) Swartzmiller, Michael (Cathy) Mutigli, David (Karen) Mutigli, and Joseph Mutigli; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers: Nancy (Howard) Irwin, Gloria Jean (Dave) Junkins, James Swinehart, and Howard (Mary Ann) Swinehart.

Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia, with Fr. Joseph Zamary officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10-11 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now