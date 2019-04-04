|
Clara A. Mutigli
Age 88, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1931 in Malvern, OH, a daughter of the late Howard and Myrtle (Tomlinson) Swinehart, and had been a Waynesburg resident most of her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Malvern High School. Clara and her husband Dean, and Jack and Joann Lewton owned and operated Dellroy Pizza Shop for a number of years. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dean Mutigli, on March 12, 2014.
She is survived by one daughter and three sons: Susan (Jim) Swartzmiller, Michael (Cathy) Mutigli, David (Karen) Mutigli, and Joseph Mutigli; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers: Nancy (Howard) Irwin, Gloria Jean (Dave) Junkins, James Swinehart, and Howard (Mary Ann) Swinehart.
Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia, with Fr. Joseph Zamary officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10-11 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019