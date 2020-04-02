|
|
Clara Alice Stephens
"Together Again"
92, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1927 the daughter of John and Mary Stukey. She was well known for her sewing and quilting and with a generous nature she gave out hand towels to many as gifts of love. She was quick to smile, and had much love in her heart. She had many accomplishments but, her greatest was her love for her family and was blessed and proud that she was the beginning of five generations.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 73 years, husband Robert D. Stephens; infant son Robert Stephens; and 12 siblings. Clara Alice is survived by her daughters Linda Alexander, and Sharon (Gene "Butch" Jones) Huston; son Raymond (Delores) Stephens; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to New Philadelphia Hospice. A special thanks to Carolyn Alexander, for all your dedicated and loving care for our grandparents over the years. Due to the current situation around the world, services will be private for the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences and share fond memories
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020