Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
Clara Ward
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Clara B. Ward

Clara B. Ward Obituary
Clara B. Ward

Age 89 of Minerva, passed away at Community Care on Friday, February 14, 2020. Clara was born in Salem, Ohio on July 19, 1930 to Paul and Margaret (McClish) Franklin. Clara worked hard on the farm. She loved to fish, garden, trap, and enjoyed gathering wild things like ginseng.

Clara is survived by two daughters, Carol (Rick) Rahmoeller of Minerva and Laura (Don) Hardman of Fishersville Va.; 10 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy, Joyce, Marjorie, and Mary; and two brothers, Paul and Allen. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, William Ward; a daughter, Susan McClaskey; two sons, Forest and Paul Joseph; two sisters, Alice and Carol Ann; and four brothers, Charles, Rodman, Leonard, and George.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Don Hardman officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
