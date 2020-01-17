Home

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Clara King
Clara Jane King


1946 - 2020
Clara Jane King Obituary
Clara Jane King

73, of Waynesburg, Ohio passed away Jan. 14, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. Clara was born Nov. 11, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Wilda Clementine (Cottrill) Haney. Clara married Dwight Leonard King on Jan. 9, 1973. Dwight died March 6, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Bernadette J. King of Canton, Ohio; Clara had five brothers, Chuck Haney of Mineral City, Ohio, Paul Haney of Canton, Ohio, Danny Haney (deceased), Myron Haney (deceased), and John Haney (deceased). Clara also had four sisters, Carol A. Mitchell of Mineral City, Ohio, Vista Willaman (deceased), Lea Griffith (deceased), and Geneva Davis (deceased). She has many loving nieces and nephews. Clara was a Presbyterian by faith. Clara worked at the Carrollton Villa and at a ceramic shop. She enjoyed gardening and painting. She was an avid reader.

Calling hours will be Sunday Jan. 19 from 6-8 at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio. The Funeral will be Monday Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Ed Rinehart officiating. Burial will be in the New Harrisburg Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020
